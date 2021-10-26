Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Man Utd training ahead of Tottenham clash

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 2.19pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that time is of the essence (Rafal leksiewicz/PA)
Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at training on Tuesday as the Manchester United manager prepares to lead the side to Tottenham amid intense scrutiny and pressure.

A poor recent run reached its nadir on Sunday when relentless rivals Liverpool ran amok and secured their biggest ever win at Old Trafford.

United put in a feeble display in a 5-0 defeat that left Solskjaer reflecting on his “darkest day” at the helm, with the side hitting “rock bottom” as his position became more precarious than ever.

But while speculation and introspection continues, the Norwegian is still expected be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in the Old Trafford dugout is under scrutiny
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in the Old Trafford dugout is under scrutiny (Martin Rickett/PA)

Preparations for that key Premier League game started on Tuesday, with a club source confirming Solskjaer was at Carrington for training after the players had a day off on Monday.

There will no doubt be some difficult conversations after a humiliating loss that provides the biggest test of the United hierarchy’s support for the 1999 treble hero, who they handed a new three-year deal to in the summer.

The defeat to Liverpool has led to some murmurings of discontent emanating from the dressing room, but the club will be hoping the pain and humiliation can be channelled in a positive manner as they look to turn things around.

Time will tell whether that is possible under the current management team, with Spurs kicking off an unenviable trio of matches that continues with a tricky Champions League group game against Atalanta.

That run is rounded off before the international break against rampant rivals Manchester City as Old Trafford welcomes fans for the first time since the Liverpool humbling.

“We have to sort the frame of minds out and make sure we go into the next training session and the next game in the right frame of mind,” Solskjaer said after Sunday’s loss.

“Manchester United have had tough times, difficult times before and they have always bounced back and taken on challenges. Last season we were second and this season we have started badly.

“You have to get through that one and then start building performances, start building results, start with clean sheets and see where that take us at the end of the season.”

Ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the Manchester United post
Ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the Manchester United post (David Davies/PA)

If Solskjaer does leave, the current bookmakers’ favourite to come in as United manager is Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea boss, who has won the league in England and Italy, is out of work since leaving Inter Milan in the summer, with his temperament admired by some but said to be concerning others.

Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid head coach, is reportedly not interested in returning to management at United, while long-admired Mauricio Pochettino is now in work at Paris St Germain.

