Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles has cuppa with Samaritans volunteers as he praises their work

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 3.49pm
The Prince of Wales had a cuppa when he visited the Samaritans branch in Gloucester (Jacob King/PA)
The Prince of Wales had a cuppa when he visited the Samaritans branch in Gloucester (Jacob King/PA)

The Prince of Wales has celebrated the heroic efforts of the Samaritans as he told volunteers “you are such an amazing credit to this country”.

Charles, patron of the Samaritans, visited the charity’s Gloucester and District Branch to celebrate its 50th anniversary and hear about its recent work.

The heir to throne chatted with branch volunteers over a cup of tea, served in a Samaritans’ mug and with – just as the prince likes it – a spoonful of local honey.

Charles was given a tour of the centre and met staff in its busy operations room.

Prince of Wales visit to Gloucester
The Prince of Wales meets volunteers during a visit to the Gloucester and District Branch of the Samaritans (Jacob King/PA)

As he unveiled a plaque and cut a celebratory cake, the prince spoke of his pride to be involved with such a “remarkable organisation”.

He told the crowd of volunteers: “You are such an amazing credit to this country in terms of what you do so many of you, all the time, for so long.

“You are, if I may say so, the absolute backbone of what is required and are here for people who otherwise wouldn’t get the help they need.”

The prince added: “All I can say, for what it’s worth, is thank you for giving up your precious time and psychological contribution.

Prince of Wales visit to Gloucester
Charles unveils a plaque during his visit (Jacob King/PA)

“I can imagine how emotionally wearing it must be.

“The fact that you do it is fantastic. Thank you, thank you.

“And I hope this anniversary will remind you just how important you all are.”

He was introduced to Kathy Harding, 75, from Ledbury, Herefordshire, who has volunteered with the charity for more than 50 years.

Prince of Wales visit to Gloucester
Charles with the Samaritans Rose he was given (Jacob King/PA)

She said afterwards: “It’s been a really tough year with Covid, people have been really struggling.

“The prince’s visit has been a real lift, a real boost.

“He knows so much about how we operate.”

Charles was presented with an orange and yellow Samaritan Rose for his acclaimed garden at Highgrove at nearby Tetbury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier