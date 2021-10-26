Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash given all clear to play for Poland

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.19pm
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash has received Polish citizenship and could represent the country in November’s World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash has received Polish citizenship and could represent the country in November’s World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after being granted citizenship.

The president of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza, confirmed that the 24-year-old – whose mother was born in Poland – had been given citizenship on Tuesday afternoon.

Cash wrote on Instagram: “This is a very important and proud day for me and my family.

“My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities.

“I would like to thank Mr president, my family and other people who helped me with that. Now it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this Country.”

Poland are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and face minnows Andorra away on November 12 before a home fixture against Hungary on November 15.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, left, celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

Head coach Paulo Sousa said there was a “lot of enthusiasm” about playing for Poland in Cash’s family, adding: “Playing in the national team is not only a great responsibility, but also something additional, which is very difficult to describe in words.”

Cash signed a five-year contract at Villa Park in September 2020, joining from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £16million.

He has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Premier League win over Everton in September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier