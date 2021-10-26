Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irish language legislation expected to be tabled within days – O’Neill

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.29pm
Michelle O’Neill expects the Government to table the Irish language legislation next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has said she expects the UK Government to table the Irish language legislation next week.

Labour has also promised to support the bill as it passes through Parliament.

Speaking in Belfast after addressing the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) conference on Tuesday, Sinn Fein vice president Ms O’Neill, said, as a New Decade, New Approach political commitment, it must be delivered upon.

She said: “Unfortunately the DUP reneged on that commitment and we had to find a solution and a way around the DUP, that was delivered upon by the British Government, so we expect to see that legislation tabled over the course of the next week or so.”

Ms O’Neill said she will meet with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Lord Frost later.

Also on Tuesday, a group of cross-party MPs and campaigners gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to pressure the British Government to deliver legislation quickly.

The Government pledged to press ahead with legislating for Irish language protections at Westminster after failed attempts at Stormont, with Mr Lewis saying the move would come at some point in October.

The Government previously faced calls from the DUP not to press ahead with the legislation while unionist concerns about Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol remain unaddressed.

As the end of October looms, supporters and members of Conradh na Gaeilge, a group pushing for the legislation, gathered outside the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday to prompt the Government into taking quicker action.

Dr Niall Comer, president of Conradh na Gaeilge and lecturer in Irish at Ulster University, said the legislation was “vital” for future generations of Irish speakers.

He said: “In 2006 an Irish Language Act was promised as part of the St Andrews agreement and we’ve been waiting since then for this.

“Earlier this year, the Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis stated that if the Stormont Government was not able to bring through the Irish language legislation, that this would be brought through Westminster, and if this hadn’t been done by the end of September that it would be brought through a month later.

“This is the reason we’re here now – to make sure that the Government honours its commitments and that an Irish Language Act will actually be brought through Westminster.

“It’s vital that this legislation is passed and is done quickly.”

John Finucane, Sinn Féin MP for Belfast North, accused the DUP of blocking previous attempts.

He said: “Ideally Stormont should be the place to legislate for this but what we have witnessed at Stormont over a number of years is one party, particularly the DUP, using their veto to block equality legislation.

“What we now want is for the British Government to step up and stand over their commitment, which was that if Stormont didn’t legislate for this then it would be legislated for here in London, so we want to see that delivered as soon as possible.”

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh announced Labour would support the bill.

She said: “This was agreed at New Decade, New Approach and it is therefore extremely disappointing that this has not been delivered. I believe it would be an important step to build confidence in a shared future.

“Nevertheless, in the absence of a move by the Northern Ireland Assembly, Labour will support the passage of legislation should it come before Parliament in the Autumn.”

The DUP has been approached for comment.

