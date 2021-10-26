Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola not taking cup progress for granted as Man City travel to West Ham

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.45pm
Pep Guardiola leads Manchester City back into Carabao Cup action on Wednesday (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Pep Guardiola leads Manchester City back into Carabao Cup action on Wednesday (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not taking Carabao Cup progress for granted as the perennial champions prepare to travel to West Ham.

The Etihad Stadium side have won the competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four editions in succession.

Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from the competition, but Guardiola is expecting that remarkable record to be put to the test by David Moyes’ Hammers on Wednesday night.

“It’s good,” the City boss said. “The League Cup is a tournament in this country and we have done quite well.

“We won it for the fourth time in a row and still we are there.

“We know which team we are going to face – West Ham away – so it is not an easy one.

“At the same time, we are going to prepare to try to win the game like we do any game in any competition.”

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
Raheem Sterling missed the trip to Brighton with a back issue (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham won 1-0 at Manchester United to set up this fourth-round tie against a City side that swatted aside League One outfit Wycombe 6-1 in September.

Guardiola heavily leant on youth in that fixture with the squad stretched but more senior options are available for the trip to the capital.

John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez are among those pushing to start on Wednesday, plus there is the complication of City’s Under-21s taking on Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

“Some of (the youngsters will be involved) but less than against Wycombe because in that moment we had injured players,” Guardiola said after Saturday’s 4-1 league win at Brighton.

“We had different circumstances but yes, we will take a look in the next days.

“We play on Wednesday so we will see in training tomorrow and Tuesday and after we will see what is the best decision.

“Some of them are going to play, yes.”

Raheem Sterling missed the trip to Brighton with a back issue and there has yet to be an update on his condition.

Ferran Torres remains out with the foot injury he sustained on international duty with Spain earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier