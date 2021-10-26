Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.53pm
Lift-off is currently set for this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre (Nasa via AP)
SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts.

The company and Nasa want to make sure the toilet leaks will not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Centre or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April.

During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine on to fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for Nasa. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters on Monday night.

As a permanent fix, SpaceX has welded on the urine-flushing tube that is inside the company’s newest capsule, named Endurance by its US-German crew. Nasa is not quite finished reviewing the last-minute fix.

As for the Dragon capsule in orbit, less urine pooled beneath the floor panels than the one that carried a billionaire and three others on a three-day flight, Mr Gerstenmaier said. That’s because the Nasa-led crew only spent a day living in it before arriving at the space station.

SpaceX is conducting tests to make sure the spilled liquid did not weaken the orbiting capsule during the past six months, Mr Gerstenmaier said. Any structural damage could endanger astronauts during their flight back to Earth next month. The final tests should be completed later this week, he noted.

In the meantime, the one German and three Nasa astronauts fly in from Houston on Tuesday for the countdown. Like their predecessors, they will spend six months at the space station.

This will be SpaceX’s fourth launch of Nasa astronauts and its fifth passenger flight overall.

Nasa turned to SpaceX and Boeing to transport crews to and from the space station, following the retirement of the shuttle fleet in 2011. US astronauts hitched rides on Russian rockets until SpaceX took over the job last year.

Boeing has yet to launch anyone. A repeat test flight of its Starliner capsule, without a crew, is off until next year because of valve trouble.

