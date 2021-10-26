Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Feargal Sharkey criticises ‘hypocrisy’ of government after sewage vote

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 5.11pm
Feargal Sharkey (Yui Mok/PA)
Feargal Sharkey (Yui Mok/PA)

Musician and environmental activist Feargal Sharkey has criticised MPs who voted against an amendment to a bill to put legal duties on water companies dumping raw sewage in rivers across the country.

It comes after MPs voted by 268 to 204 last week to disagree with the amendment to the Environment Bill tabled by the Lords.

Downing Street said on Tuesday that although it agrees with the failure of water companies putting raw sewage into England’s waterways, intentions of the amendment to the bill are “already being delivered”.

Mr Sharkey said Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be performing “hypocrisy on a global scale” when he hosts world leaders at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow from Monday.

London stock
Last week, 268 MPs voted against the bill (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “In days we are about to stand on a global stage and commit hypocrisy on a global scale, lecturing about climate change when we are killing every river in this country.

“How can you stand on that stage and expect respect and credibility and lead the world into a future with less carbon when they know well you are killing some of the rarest ecosystems and strangling every river in the country?”

Mr Sharkey added that more must be done by MPs to represent the views of their constituents.

He said: “The truth is that we’re now seeing 30 years of underinvestment by our water industry. The Government has created this situation we’re in. The House of Lords are more determined than last week, and are more strident to prepare the legislation.

“It is up to the MPs to decide whether they are prepared to feed the rhetoric or if they are prepared to deliver a greener environment and go out and do what is being demanded of them.”

Coronavirus – Fri Oct 22, 2021
Mr Sharkey says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will perform hypocrisy on a global scale as he takes the stage at next week’s Cop26 summit (PA)

Mr Sharkey said the Government “misread the public” in relation to the reaction of companies dumping raw sewage into the country’s waterways.

He added: “They have utterly failed to regulate the water industry.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the official Downing Street spokesman said: “We completely agree the current failure of water companies to adequately reduce sewage discharges is unacceptable.”

The spokesman added that the amendment put forward by the Duke of Wellington “remains un-costed”, but “the initial assessments are over £150 billion and that would mean that individuals – every one of us as taxpayers – paying potentially thousands of pounds each as a result”.

Downing Street said that, as a result, “it’s not right to sign a blank cheque on behalf of customers without understanding the trade-offs and the bills that would be involved”, but “tougher legal duties” are being placed on water companies and “we will continue to listen to MPs who have legitimate concerns”.

The bill will go back before peers for scrutiny on Tuesday after the amendment was voted down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier