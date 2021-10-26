Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of UK Covid-19 hospital patients climbs to highest since early March

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 5.24pm
Ambulances outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London during the second wave of coronavirus in January (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has climbed to its highest level for more than seven months.

A total of 8,693 patients were in hospital on October 25, according to the latest Government figures.

This is up 11% from the previous week, and is the highest since 9,009 patients were recorded on March 9.

The figures are still well below those seen at the peak of the second wave of coronavirus, however.

(PA Graphics)

Some 39,254 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on January 18, the highest at any point since the pandemic began.

Hospital numbers have been on a slow upwards trend since the third wave of the virus began at the end of May.

The figure had dipped as low as 872 on May 27.

The current total is around 10 times this number.

Hospital admissions in the UK have also been rising in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for daily admissions stood at 993 as of October 22: slightly below the 1,018 recorded on September 9, but well below the second-wave peak of 4,235 on January 12.

