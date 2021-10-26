Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Concerning’ rise in number of people being sectioned

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 5.51pm
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ministers have faced pleas for more funds to help people with mental health issued before they reach crisis point after figures show a rise in people being sectioned in health care facilities.

New data show that 53,239 people were detained under the Mental Health Act in England in 2020/21.

Officials have estimated that this is about 4.5% higher than previous years, based on the data available.

Statisticians also stressed that the true figure was likely to be higher as a number of organisations did not submit data.

Under the Act, people with a mental disorder may be formally detained in hospital, or sectioned, in the interests of their own health or safety.

People may be detained in secure psychiatric hospitals, other NHS Trusts or at independent hospitals.

The new figures show detentions were higher among men than women and tended to decline with age.

And adults from black backgrounds were four times higher compared to people from white backgrounds, according to the NHS Digital data.

Mental health charity Mind raised concern about the figures and called for more investment in community mental health services to get people the help they need at an earlier stage.

Vicki Nash, head of policy, campaigns and public affairs at Mind, said: “It would be concerning at any time to see an increase in the number of people detained for mental health treatment, but it is even more troubling off the back of the pandemic, when we know so many people have struggled with their mental health.

“Crucially, people must be able to access mental health support early on so that they don’t reach crisis point.

“This is particularly important as one way of tackling institutional racism in the mental health system, which means a hugely disproportionate number of black people are sectioned.

“Equally important, when people do reach this point, they should be treated with dignity and respect, which current legislation used to detain people does not have at its heart.

“We therefore expect the UK Government to use tomorrow’s Spending Review to make sufficient investment in community mental health services, so people can get help when they need it, and in making its proposed reform of the Mental Health Act a reality.”

