Queen to miss Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.03pm Updated: October 26 2021, 6.25pm
The Queen is to miss the Cop26 climate change conference, Buckingham Palace has said (PA)
The Queen has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate change summit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The 95-year-old monarch was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday November 1.

A Palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador from the Republic of Korea (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The head of state faced preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

She has been resting following medical advice to cancel her two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

But she returned to work on Tuesday, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle – her first official engagements in seven days since she was ordered to rest by doctors.

Queen spends night in hospital
The Queen pictured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during her last in-person event a Windsor Castle reception for the Global Investment Conference delegates. Alastair Grant/PA

It is understood the Queen very much wants Cop26 to be a success and result in meaningful action from the participating nations.

With the head of state missing from the global event it is hoped no world leaders will use her absence as a reason not to attend the summit being hosted by Glasgow.

The Queen is following previous advice of undertaking rest and light duties and remains in good spirits.

Following on from her virtual audiences with Gunn Kim, ambassador from the Republic of Korea, and the Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, the Queen is expecting a call from the Chancellor on Tuesday evening.

Rishi Sunak will speak to the Queen on the eve of his budget, a tradition dating back some years.

The monarch is also expected to carry out light engagements in the coming days.

