Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Belgium imposes pandemic restrictions amid surge in infections

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.27pm
Medical personnel work in the intensive care ward for Covid-19 patients at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium (Francisco Seco/AP)
Medical personnel work in the intensive care ward for Covid-19 patients at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium (Francisco Seco/AP)

The Belgian government reimposed some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago and expanded a nationwide use of the Covid-19 pass.

It follows infections and hospital admissions shooting upwards.

Daily infections in the European Union nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach 5,299 cases over the past last week.

Hospital admissions have increased 69% to reach 102 daily cases.

Deaths have increased slightly, with an average of 13 a day.

“As of Friday, there will be face masks in public places and they will be mandatory for staff of bars, restaurants and fitness clubs,” prime minister Alexander De Croo said.

“We need to raise our walls of protection.”

He added that the country’s Covid-19 pass will have to be shown to enter bars, restaurants and fitness clubs as of next week.

The passport shows you are either fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or have recently recovered from the disease.

Mr De Croo said the new moves still stopped well short of going into a lockdown.

He said because over 85% of Belgian adults are vaccinated, measures did not have to be as drastic as those previously in the pandemic.

A man wears a protective facemask and gloves as he walks out of EU headquarters in Brussels (Virginia Mayo/PA)
A man wears a protective facemask and gloves as he walks out of EU headquarters in Brussels (Virginia Mayo/PA)

“Last year, in a situation like this, we would be locking down certain activities,” he said.

“What we do today is keep everything open, using a vaccination passport or using masks.”

A complicating factor has emerged in the high virus transmission rate in Belgian primary schools.

The government research institute Sciensano found that more that one in four pupils there have antibodies to the virus.

Similar discussions about possibly increasing anti-virus measures are being held in the Netherlands, where the government is seeking advice from experts on whether it needs to reintroduce pandemic restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates.

The Netherlands has one of the fastest rising infection rates in Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier