Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police probe CCTV footage as three remain in custody over Essex double murder

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.35pm
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex (Aaron Chown/PA)
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Three men are still being questioned on suspicion of murder as police probe more than 200 hours of CCTV footage after two teenage boys died in Essex.

The trio, aged 19, 20 and 21, continue to be interviewed by officers following the deaths at the weekend.

Police were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday and found three people had been injured.

Two teenagers later died, while the third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The three being questioned were among eight people arrested on Sunday.

The 19 and 20-year-olds are from Grays, while the 21-year-old is from South Ockendon.

Essex Police said a 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Forensic officers at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex (Aaron Chown/PA)
Forensic officers at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Four others, a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon, and three men from Grays aged 19, 20, and 49, have been told they face no further action, the force said.

It added that police have seized more than 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing well and we are building a picture of the circumstances which led up to the boys’ death.

“We have seized more than 200 hours of CCTV footage and are now methodically going through it.”

He stressed that police believe it was an isolated incident and “there isn’t a risk to the wider public”, saying the area is safe and incidents like this are rare.

He added that a police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues and appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Police previously said they would await post-mortem examination results before confirming the ages, identities and the cause of death of the victims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier