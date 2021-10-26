Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cat makes ‘miracle’ recovery as she finds new home after being hit by bus

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 7.47pm
A cat who made a “miracle” recovery after being hit by a bus in March has found her new home.

Four-year-old Trudie suffered major head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton, Bedfordshire, running away before she could be treated.

Staff and volunteers at the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire managed to track her down 16 days after her accident and she was rushed to a local vet for treatment to wire her jaw together and remove her damaged eye.

Mona Jorgensen, Southridge deputy manager, said: “It’s a miracle that she’d survived with those horrific injuries, especially as they’d left her unable to eat.

“She showed that she was a real fighter.”

The RSPCA team named the cat Trudie, after St Gertrude the Patron Saint of Cats, and nursed her back to full health for six months before starting the search for a new home.

Ms Jorgensen said: “After her surgery she was fed via a tube for the first week and then, when she came to our cattery, we slowly weaned her back onto normal food and helped her start walking again.

“We all spent so much time with Trudie and she had a special place in all of our hearts.

“After everything we’d been through, we knew we needed to find her the most amazing home.”

Dennis Hooper and his partner Shirley Carter, from South Mimms, Hertfordshire, decided to take in the cat, where she is settling in well.

“We’re big animal-lovers, particularly cats, and I knew I’d choose an animal who had been through the worst time so I could show them a lovely life,” he said.

“She is smashing; she absolutely loves fuss and is a really sweetie… She is progressing really well.

“When she was rescued she was in such a state and was really emaciated as she’d not eaten for 16 days, but now she’s getting a bit porky so we’re having to cut her food back a bit!”

