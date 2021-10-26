Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Women thrash Latvia to take another step towards the World Cup finals

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.49pm Updated: October 26 2021, 9.09pm
England’s Ella Ann Toone (centre) struck a hat-trick as England romped to a 10-0 win against Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP).
Ella Toone fired a hat-trick as England maintained their march towards the 2023 World Cup finals by thrashing Latvia 10-0 in Liepaja.

Manchester United forward Toone put England 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at the Daugava Stadium and added her third and the Lionesses’ sixth before being replaced midway through the second half.

Ellen White became the joint-second highest England goalscorer of all time alongside Kerry Davis on 44 – in her 99th appearance – when putting the visitors 3-0 up in the 25th minute before Millie Bright made it 4-0 at half time.

Beth Mead joined in the goal fest after the interval, Rachel Daly bagged a brace and Leah Williamson and Georgia Stanway were also on the scoresheet.

The Lionesses even missed a 38th-minute penalty when White’s effort was saved by Enija-Anna Vaivode after the Latvia goalkeeper had tripped Lauren Hemp.

White also saw a looping header hit the woodwork before she was one of four players replaced at half time.

Toone started the avalanche in the eighth minute, shooting home unopposed after Latvia had failed to clear a free kick, and she slotted her second after good work by Mead and Fran Kirby.

White lashed in the third after being set up by Toone, and Bright finished from close range at the far post just before half time.

Mead produced a classy finish from Stanway’s pass in the 55th minute to make it 5-0 and Toone completed her hat-trick when drilling in a brilliant near-post effort.

Daly, Williamson and Stanway added three more goals in the space of as many minutes as the Lionesses continued to run riot against poor opposition.

Rachel Daly
England’s Rachel Daly scores against Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP).

Daly completed the scoring by notching her second following Mead’s excellent pass with eight minutes remaining.

The Lionesses have now scored 32 goals in four World Cup qualifying matches under head coach Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman’s first three games in charge, all World Cup qualifiers, ended in 8-0, 10-0 and 4-0 wins against North Macedonia, Luxembourg and Northern Ireland respectively.

