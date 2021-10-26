Cadbury World creates 10kg witch made of recycled chocolate for Halloween

An error occurred. Please try again.

Chocolatiers at Cadbury World have created a witch made entirely of recycled chocolate for this year’s Halloween display.

Weighing 10kg, or approximately 222 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk, the creation took chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks two days to make.

“Some of the intricate bits we will use fresh chocolate, but the main body we’ll use recycled chocolate that would normally go to waste,” Ms Oluban said.

Ms Oluban added: “We’ve hand-carved features on her face, her little hands, the buckles on her shoes.

“Believe it or not, the actual shape of the witch is made from a ‘wet floor’ sign cone!

“We actually filled that with lots of recycled chocolate, let it set, then we carved out the shape of the actual witch’s body.”