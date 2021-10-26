Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Cadbury World creates 10kg witch made of recycled chocolate for Halloween

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.39pm
Halloween (Phil Barnett/PA)
Halloween (Phil Barnett/PA)

Chocolatiers at Cadbury World have created a witch made entirely of recycled chocolate for this year’s Halloween display.

Weighing 10kg, or approximately 222 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk, the creation took chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks two days to make.

“Some of the intricate bits we will use fresh chocolate, but the main body we’ll use recycled chocolate that would normally go to waste,” Ms Oluban said.

Ms Oluban added: “We’ve hand-carved features on her face, her little hands, the buckles on her shoes.

“Believe it or not, the actual shape of the witch is made from a ‘wet floor’ sign cone!

“We actually filled that with lots of recycled chocolate, let it set, then we carved out the shape of the actual witch’s body.”

