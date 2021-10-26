Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Mikel Arteta hoping Eddie Nketiah stays at Arsenal

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.43pm Updated: October 27 2021, 6.15am
Eddie Nketiah scored against Leeds (John Walton/PA)
Eddie Nketiah scored against Leeds (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta has backed Eddie Nketiah to become a “top, top player” and is hoping that will be at Arsenal after he struck in the Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Leeds.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory as Calum Chambers scored just 21 seconds after coming off the bench before former Leeds loanee Nketiah tapped in.

It was just the 22-year-old’s second appearance of the season, his first coming in the third-round success over AFC Wimbledon, and he is out of contract in the summer.

England’s all-time record goalscorer at Under-21 level saw a move to Crystal Palace break down in the summer but, despite his limited minutes, Arteta is keen for Nketiah to sign a new deal with the club.

“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn’t either way,” he said.

“That contract situation is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I’m happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”

Asked if there was an update on any contract talks with Nketiah, Arteta replied: “No.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal celebrate
Mikel Arteta was delighted with Arsenal’s win (John Walton/PA)

“I have no doubts what he can offer. Whatever you throw at him, he wants more and he demands himself more.

“I’m delighted to see the performance he had. He totally deserved it. He has other players who play in that position and he has a personal situation but I try to leave that aside.”

For the likes of Nketiah and fellow goalscorer Chambers, Arsenal’s continued progression in the Carabao Cup will present them with more chances to feature for the first team.

“It opens up more space to give opportunities for the group and obviously is a trophy we want to compete for – that’s the whole point of it,” added Arteta.

“It is great to see the players that we have get opportunities, the way they played, the way they competed against a really good side.”

Leeds started well but could not find a way past Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal and now go back to Premier League action looking to address a poor run.

“We conceded a goal and it was at the start of the second half,” said head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“After that the game wasn’t the same, the opponent didn’t need to attack as much and then we had to take the ball more into their half.

“In the first half the obligations for both sides were similar and we could defend and attack well. It is inadmissible to concede (the first) goal in that manner.”

