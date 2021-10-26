Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Influencer Instagram post for Primark banned over lack of ‘ad’ disclosure

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 12.04am
Gabby Allen (PA)
Gabby Allen (PA)

An Instagram post by influencer Gabby Allen promoting Primark products has been banned after she failed to make it clear she had a commercial relationship with the retailer.

The post by the former Love Island contestant, seen in August, featured a photo of her with the caption: “Feeling fab but chilled Wearing these jeans and top from one and only @primark #iworkwithprimark.”

A reader complained that the post was not obviously tagged as an ad.

Gabby Allen's Instagram post for Primark
Gabby Allen's Instagram post for Primark (ASA/PA)

Primark confirmed that the post was part of Allen’s contractual obligations to the brand.

However the retailer argued that the label ‘#iworkwithprimark’ was unambiguous, and the average consumer would understand that the word ‘work’ in the label was a reference to the commercial relationship between Primark and Allen.

Allen said the post had been updated to include the label ‘#ad’.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said Allen and Primark were jointly responsible for ensuring that marketing activity on Allen’s account promoting Primark complied with the rules.

It said the use of the word ‘work’ in the label was “ambiguous, and did not fully explain her relationship with Primark”.

The ASA said the label was long and unclear and insufficiently prominent to ensure that the post was obviously identifiable as an ad.

The regulator added: “We welcomed Primark and Ms Allen’s assurance that the post caption had been updated to include the label “#ad”.

“However, that label still appeared at the end of the caption, which meant that it would not have been immediately visible to consumers viewing the post in-feed on Instagram. Furthermore, at the time it was made the post had not featured any label identifying it as a marketing communication.

“In the absence of clear and prominent identifiers, we concluded that the post was not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication and as such breached the code.”

The ASA added: “We told Primark and Gabby Allen to ensure that their future ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications, and that identifiers such as ‘#ad’ were clearly and prominently displayed.”

A Primark spokeswoman said: “We work hard to ensure we always comply with the CAP (Committee of Advertising Practice) code, and as part of this we require all influencers we work with to make clear in their posts that there is a paid relationship.

“We’re sorry on this occasion that the post didn’t conform to the CAP code standards and the post was updated with #ad as soon as we were made aware.”

