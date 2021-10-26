Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes paid to trailblazing comedian Mort Sahl following his death aged 94

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 12.25am
Tributes have been paid to the trailblazing stand-up comedian Mort Sahl following his death at the age of 94 (Andy Butterton/Stock image/PA)
Tributes have been paid to the trailblazing stand-up comedian Mort Sahl following his death at the age of 94 (Andy Butterton/Stock image/PA)

The Canadian-born comic was credited with revolutionising American comedy in the 1950s thanks to his acerbic political satire.

Sahl was known for performing with a rolled up newspaper as a prop and would frequently ask the audience, “are there any groups I haven’t offended?”.

He died at his home in Mill Valley, near San Francisco in Northern California, on Tuesday, a friend told the New York Times.

Sahl became an influential figure during the 1950s, when he recorded what the US Library of Congress described as “the earliest example of modern stand-up comedy on record”.

By the end of the decade he had appeared in films, hosted the Oscars and written jokes for John F Kennedy’s presidential campaign.

However the 1960s brought a career lull for Sahl.

He became convinced Kennedy was killed as part of a conspiracy and would read lengthy passages from the Warren Commission report into the president’s killing.

In 1996, Sahl, who was married three times, was devastated by the death of his only son, 19-year-old Morton Jr.

After moving from Los Angeles to Mill Valley, Sahl became friends with Robin Williams and appeared in a documentary about his fellow comedian’s death.

Sahl has been hailed as “pound-for-pound, the funniest, most innovative comedian of them all”.

Robert B Weide is the executive producer of acclaimed comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and filmed a documentary about Sahl.

In his tribute, he said: “#MortSahl (1927-2021) was not only the most influential standup comic in the history of the medium, he remained, pound-for-pound, the funniest, most innovative comedian of them all, throughout his entire career.

“He was also a good friend. RIP, Pal.”

The Simpsons star Harry Shearer, who voices characters including Mr Burns, Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner and Ned Flanders, also paid tribute.

He said: “RIP Mort Sahl. He just invented modern American political satire, is all. Was still doing great stand ups on Periscope until very recently. And while he was best known for stinging wit, he was always an expert joke writer.”

Actor and comedian Albert Brooks tweeted: “Most young people have no idea who he was but he was one the few comedians who yanked comedy out of vaudeville type humour into the modern age. One of the very first to just talk to the audience. We’ll miss you Mort.”

