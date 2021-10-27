What the papers say – October 27

Wednesday’s Budget and the Queen being told to not travel to Glasgow for Cop26 are the stories featuring on many front pages.
The Times leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak being able to use up to £30 billion to invest in public services and reduce borrowing after a “sharp rebound” from last winter’s lockdown.
The Daily Express says Mr Sunak will unveil his “ambitious plan” to build an economy for the future in his Westminster speech.
And Metro leads on Mr Sunak offering a “new age of optimism” while also reflecting on his choice of footwear.
i writes the Queen has pulled out of Cop26 on doctors’ advice which is seen as a “big blow for Britain”.
The Daily Mirror says the 95-year-old has been told to rest at home instead of hosting world leaders, while the Daily Mail writes the move followed her “secret hospital stay”.
On environmental issues, The Guardian carries details of a “thundering wake-up call” from the UN that the world faces temperature rises of at least 2.7C if countries fail to strengthen their climate pledges.
The Daily Telegraph carries details of a report into NHS Test and Trace, writing the £37 billion of funding given to the scheme has been labelled an “eye-watering” waste of money.
Sticking with Covid and The Independent says ministers will wait until after half-term and any potential impact of the school holiday before making a decision on further Covid measures.
The Financial Times reports Chinese companies will be “locked out” of Britain’s nuclear energy programme.
And the Daily Star takes aim at Joanna Lumley for a suggestion that rationing could be reintroduced to help the planet.