Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dune sequel announced following sci-fi film’s strong box office opening

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 4.03am
Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune – a sequel to the sci-fi film has been announced (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune – a sequel to the sci-fi film has been announced (Ian West/PA)

A sequel to Dune has been confirmed after the sci-fi film’s strong start at the box office.

Warner Bros said Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas in October 2023.

The first film, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, launched earlier this month to a warm critical response.

It was also a box office hit and scored an estimated 40.1 million dollars (£29.1 million) in North America over the weekend – exceeding expectations by about 10 million dollars (£7.2 million).

It also enjoyed a strong international opening.

Production company Legendary, announcing Dune: Part Two, said: “This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead.

“We’re excited to continue the journey!”

Dune debuted in the US in both cinemas and on the HBO Max streaming service – a move that triggered huge controversy when announced last year.

Director Denis Villeneuve was among those criticising the decision, which Warner Bros defended as a necessary concession during the pandemic.

Dune is adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name and a sequel seemed inevitable should the film have proved a hit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier