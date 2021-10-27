On this day in 2013: Sebastian Vettel claims fourth consecutive F1 world title

Sebastian Vettel claimed his fourth consecutive world title with victory at the Indian Grand Prix on this day in 2013.

Following a clever strategy, the German became only the fourth F1 driver in history to win four world titles as he finished almost 30 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

It was a feat Vettel achieved earlier than the other three names on the list, six years quicker than Michael Schumacher, who won his fourth at the age of 32, with Alain Prost and Juan Manuel Fangio the others to reach four.

Vettel took an unassailable lead in the standings (Dave Thompson/PA)

The win also saw Red Bull wrap up the constructors’ championship.

Vettel had entered the weekend with a 90-point lead over Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso and needing only to finish no lower than fifth to retain his title.

The then 26-year-old drove a controlled race to secure a result that was never in doubt after Alonso was involved in a first-lap collision that wrecked his faint hopes and saw him finish 11th.

Vettel became the youngest person to win four titles (David Davies/PA)

“It was for sure not an easy season, even though people from the outside got the idea that we had it in our hands for quite a while,” said Vettel.

“I think it was a difficult one, all in all – very difficult for me, personally.

“To receive boos even though you haven’t done anything wrong, but to overcome that and to give the right answer on the track and finally get that acceptance I think we’re all looking for as racing drivers, it makes me very proud.”

He added: “I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what to say. It’s been one of the best days of my life so far.

“It was phenomenal all season, to be honest, so I couldn’t ask for more.”