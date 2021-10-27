Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 7.25am Updated: October 27 2021, 7.27am
China Telecom is among companies that were expelled from US stock exchanges under an order by Donald Trump barring Americans from investing in them (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China Telecom is among companies that were expelled from US stock exchanges under an order by Donald Trump barring Americans from investing in them (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

US regulators are expelling a unit of China Telecom, one of the country’s three major state-owned carriers, from the American market as a national security threat amid rising tension with Beijing.

China Telecom (Americas) is required to stop providing domestic interstate and international service in the United States within 60 days, under an order approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC cited the danger that Beijing might use the company to eavesdrop or disrupt US communications and “engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States”.

The Biden administration has extended efforts begun under then-president Donald Trump to limit access to US technology and markets for state-owned Chinese companies due to concern they were security risks or helping with military development.

Visitors take photos near an antique telephone booth and a child at the China Telecom stand during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China in September
Visitors take photos at the China Telecom stand during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing in September (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China Telecom is among companies that were expelled from US stock exchanges under an order by Mr Trump barring Americans from investing in them.

The FCC said in 2019 that due to security concerns it planned to revoke licences granted two decades earlier to China Telecom and another state-owned carrier, China Unicom.

It rejected a licence application by the third carrier, China Mobile.

“China Telecom Americas’ ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks,” said an FCC announcement.

The company’s conduct and communications to US government agencies “demonstrate a lack of candour, trustworthiness and reliability”, the FCC said, without giving details.

The Chinese government has said it would take steps to protect its companies but has yet to announce any retaliation over their status in the US market.

The telecom companies are on a US government blacklist of entities deemed by the Pentagon to be involved in military development.

Others include state-owned oil companies, suppliers of processor chips and video technology and construction, aerospace, rocketry, shipbuilding and nuclear power equipment companies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]