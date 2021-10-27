Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Teenager charged with murdering two boys

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 9.15am Updated: October 27 2021, 11.07am
The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aaron Chown/PA)
The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aaron Chown/PA)

A teenager has been charged with the murder of two boys following a disturbance in Essex early on Sunday.

Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett, Essex, has been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men – a 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon – who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail to November 19, and a 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday. Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater later died, while a third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Four other people arrested over the incident, a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon and three men from Grays aged 19, 20, and 49, have been told they face no further action, Essex Police said.

The force added that officers have seized some 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the investigation, previously said police believe it was an isolated incident and “there isn’t a risk to the wider public”, saying the area is safe and such incidents are rare.

He said a police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues and appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Police said they would await post-mortem examination results before confirming the cause of death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]