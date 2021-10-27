Plea for no political messaging at funeral of Dennis Hutchings

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of veteran Dennis Hutchings have appealed for there to be no political messaging as they lay him to rest.

The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974.

His death prompted questions by unionist politicians over the decision to prosecute him almost 50 years later.

A funeral service will take place for Mr Hutchings at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth on November 11, which is also Remembrance Day.

Rolling Thunder UK motorbikes will accompany the veteran on his journey to the Devon city.

The family will later hold a private event in Cornwall.

The Hutchings family have asked me to release the following: pic.twitter.com/CHXCYHMh5b — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 27, 2021

They have said all are welcome to attend in Plymouth but they have urged there is no political messaging.

“The family are aware of the great deal of interest from those who supported Dennis in attending his funeral,” they said in a statement.

“The family are grateful for all the incredible support over many years and are looking forward to welcoming as many people as can make it to Plymouth on November 11. All are welcome.

“Flags are permitted, banners are not. The family have specifically requested no political slogans, speeches or banners on the day.”

Mr Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham.

His case became the focus of attention in recent years as a number of prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

His solicitor Philip Barden said he had wanted to clear his name.

He also called for the Government to enact a statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions in Northern Ireland, and said this should be known as Dennis’s Law.