Calum Chambers targets trophy after helping Arsenal reach Carabao Cup last eight

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 10.25am
Calum Chambers scored with his first touch in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup win over Leeds (John Walton/PA)
Calum Chambers may have scored immediately after coming on against Leeds but the centre-back is now targeting a more lasting impact as he aims for Carabao Cup glory with Arsenal.

The 26-year-old struck with his first touch after replacing the injured Benjamin White to set the Gunners on course for a 2-0 win as Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the fourth-round victory with a tap-in.

Arsenal have now reached at least the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in five of the last six seasons.

Arsene Wenger’s side lost the 2018 final to a Manchester City team which had Arteta on the coaching staff – a 3-0 defeat in which Chambers started as part of a three-man defence.

The goal for Chambers was his first in over two years and he ran straight over to the bench he had stepped from just 21 seconds earlier to celebrate with his team-mates and coaching staff.

“They were all getting in my ear as I came on, saying, ‘You’re going to score on your first touch’ and it convinced me so I had to go and run over to them and celebrate,” he added.

“It happened pretty quick. All the guys on the bench who were putting me on, the set-piece coach Nico (Jover), the boss, they all said, ‘Go and score on your first touch.’

“So that was all that was in my head and yeah, it was nice to see it come off my head and go over the line. It was definitely a first and a pretty unique way to score.”

While Leeds will now go back to focusing on addressing their recent poor league form, there were some positives for Marcelo Bielsa.

