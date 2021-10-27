Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Eric Clapton guitar could fetch as much as £363,000 at auction

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 12.01pm
A guitar once belonging to Eric Clapton could fetch up to 500,000 dollars (£363,000) when it headlines an auction of rock and roll memorabilia (Stock image/Zak Hussein/PA)
A guitar once belonging to Eric Clapton could fetch up to 500,000 dollars (£363,000) when it headlines an auction of rock and roll memorabilia (Stock image/Zak Hussein/PA)

A guitar once belonging to Eric Clapton could fetch up to 500,000 dollars (£363,000) when it headlines an auction of rock and roll memorabilia.

The instrument will go under the hammer alongside almost 1,000 items owned and used by stars including the Beatles, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, among others.

The Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll sale will feature Clapton’s 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic guitar, which was owned and stage-played by the seminal musician.

Eric Clapton guitar
An acoustic guitar once owned and played by Eric Clapton could fetch as much as £363,000 at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The 76-year-old gave it to Welsh singer-songwriter Dave Edmunds and it is expected to sell for between 300,000-500,000 dollars (£218,000-£363,000).

And a sheet containing partial handwritten working draft lyrics to Clapton’s famed 1970 hit Layla is also included in the sale, with an estimate of 30,000-50,000 dollars (£22,000-£36,000).

That item is set to be dwarfed by handwritten lyrics for Led Zeppelin’s classic 1975 track Kashmir.

Robert Plant’s lyrics, written on The Whitehall Hotel stationery, are on offer with an estimated price of 200,000-300,000 dollars (£145,000-£218,000).

Eric Clapton lyrics
Handwritten lyrics to Eric Clapton’s Layla are also going under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Another piece of rock history on offer is a cream Fender Stratocaster Vintage ’57 reissue electric guitar once owned by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

That could fetch as much as 100,000 dollars (£73,000), auctioneers said.

A 1972 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar played by the “King of Rock and Roll” Presley could sell for as much as 90,000 dollars (£65,000).

Beatles items on offer include a portrait of John Lennon playing guitar, signed in pencil by artist Leroy Neiman. That could fetch as much as 20,000 dollars (£15,000).

And a nude oil painting from Bob Dylan – created in the 1960s and given by the singer-songwriter to his manager Albert Grossman – is estimated to go for up to 200,000 dollars (£145,000).

John Lennon portrait
A portrait of John Lennon by artist Leroy Neiman is another piece of rock and roll memorabilia on offer to fans (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Julien’s Auctions is honoured to present this extraordinary collection of historic and important music relics used by the pantheon of rock gods and pop music icons from the 20th century and 21st century at our annual two-day music event of the year.

“The breadth and scope of these museum-worthy collectibles represent not only the pinnacle of these legendary figures’ careers and their mythic performances but the impact of their artistry and the lives they lived on and off the stage that changed not only music but the world.”

The Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll sale takes place live at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on November 19-20.

The auction will also be online at www.JuliensAuctions.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier