News

Metropolitan Police officer to appear in court charged with rape

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 2.05pm Updated: October 27 2021, 4.53pm
Pc Adam Zaman has been charged with rape (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Pc Adam Zaman, 28, with the East Area Command Unit, was charged by City of London Police on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The charge relates to an alleged incident in the City of London on Sunday evening when Pc Zaman was off duty, the Met said.

He was arrested the following day.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, policing commander for the East Area Command Unit, said: “I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence.

“We absolutely share that concern.

“We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police.

“Specialist support is being provided to the complainant.

“Pc Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course. Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk.”

Scotland Yard said the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed and Zaman has been suspended.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force added.

