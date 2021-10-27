Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Xisco Munoz appointed Huesca boss

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 2.41pm
Xisco Munoz was sacked by Watford earlier in October (Tess Derry/PA)
Xisco Munoz was sacked by Watford earlier in October (Tess Derry/PA)

Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz is back in management after being confirmed as the head coach of second-tier Spanish side Huesca.

Munoz was sacked by the Hornets on October 3, just seven games into the new Premier League season.

He was replaced by Claudio Ranieri but has not had to wait long to land another job.

Huesca announced the departure of Nacho Ambriz on Tuesday and moved swiftly to land their new man on a deal to the end of the current campaign.

“Xisco Munoz is the new coach of the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca,” the club confirmed on their website.

“The blue and red club and the Mallorcan coach have reached an agreement until the end of the season to lead Huesca in LaLiga SmartBank.

“He will start the job immediately and will do so together with his coaching staff made up of Antonio Calle, assistant coach, Julian Jimenez, physical trainer, and Miguel Angel Munoz, analyst.”

Huesca currently sit 12th in the table with Xisco’s first game coming at home to struggling Amorebieta on Saturday.

The 41-year-old took over at Vicarage Road in December 2020 and led Watford to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship but was sacked with the club sitting 15th in the Premier League.

