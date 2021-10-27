Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Teenager charged with murdering two boys appears in court

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 3.24pm
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)

A teenager suspected of murdering two boys in Essex has appeared in court.

Frankie Watson, 19, spoke only to confirm his name and address at Southend Magistrates’ Court after being charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two teenagers died following a disturbance at Regency Court in Brentwood early on Sunday morning, and a third person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The court ordered that the two males who died cannot be named, and neither can the third person involved who is the subject of the attempted murder charge.

Police were called to the scene at around 1.30am and several arrests were made.

A man has appeared in court charged over the deaths of two young males in Brentwood, Essex.
The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Two men – a 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon – were arrested on suspicion of murder, before being released on bail to November 19.

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood has also been released under investigation.

Essex Police said four others were arrested over the incident but face no further action: a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon and three men from Grays aged 19, 20, and 49.

The force added that officers had seized around 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

Magistrate Karen Shorter told Watson, who was wearing a black long-sleeved top for his first court appearance: “You will be remanded in custody, and these are matters that only the Crown court can deal with.

“You will next appear at 10am tomorrow in Basildon.”

Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, Essex, will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

