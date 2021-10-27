Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Protesters clash with police in demonstration against vaccine passports

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 9.50pm
Riot police block the street during a protest against vaccine passports in Rabat (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
Riot police block the street during a protest against vaccine passports in Rabat (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

Demonstrators took to the streets in cities around Morocco on Wednesday, some clashing with police as they denounced the country’s decision to require coronavirus vaccination passes to be allowed to work and enter public venues.

The decision came into effect on October 21 and stipulates that Moroccans must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter their workplaces.

In a statement, the government has said employers have “direct legal responsibility” to enforce the decision.

The pass is also required to access indoor services such as restaurants and banks as well as domestic and international travel.

Morocco Vaccine Pass
Security forces disperse a protest against the Moroccan government’s Covid-19 vaccine rules in Rabat (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

The North African kingdom of 36 million people has Africa’s highest vaccination rate, with more than 50% of the population fully inoculated.

Earlier this month, the government also started administering booster shots.

But the abrupt and unusually widespread vaccine requirements have also prompted opposition, and led to big crowds at vaccination centres as people rushed to get shots.

In the capital, Rabat, protesters gathered outside the parliament building and chanted slogans against the rule, arguing that it goes against fundamental human rights and civil liberties.

Police formed a line to prevent the angry demonstrators from getting inside the legislature.

A few protesters clashed with police as they were pushed away down Mohammed V Avenue that leads to the parliament building.

Among the protesters was Nabila Mounib, a member of parliament and the secretary general of the opposition Unified Socialist Party.

She joined the protest after being barred from entering the parliament building for showing up without a vaccination pass.

Similar scenes unfolded in other Moroccan cities, with dozens of protesters taking to the streets in the country’s most populous city, Casablanca, as well as tourist hotspots of Marrakech and Agadir.

They shouted “United against the pass” as police pushed and swung batons at some of the demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier