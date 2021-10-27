Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Five suspects arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.29pm
Five men have been arrested following the incident in Norwich this evening (Nick Potts/PA)
Five men have been arrested after four men were found with stab wounds in Norwich.

Officers were called the scene at a property in Hemming Way shortly after 5pm following reports of a stabbing, Norfolk Constabulary said.

They found a man in his 20s inside the property with knife wounds.

About 15 minutes later, a further call was received from the ambulance service reporting that three men had been found on Marriott’s Way, near to Barker Street, with stab wounds.

They were all taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Two of the men are in a critical condition while the other two men have serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.

A number of cordons have been put in place in connection with the incident and although inquiries are in their early stages, officers are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed anything should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 338 and October 27.

