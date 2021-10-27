Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronald Koeman pays the price after Barcelona lose at Rayo Vallecano

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.45pm
Ronald Koeman has lost his job (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Barcelona first-team coach Ronald Koeman was sacked after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea forward Radamel Falcao’s first-half strike was enough to condemn Barca to a fourth defeat in six matches.

Koeman’s misery was compounded when Memphis Depay missed a penalty with 18 minutes remaining.

Memphis Depay missed from the spot in the second half
Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga, six points behind leaders Real Madrid who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Osasuna.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Borja Iglesias scored a double as Real Betis thrashed Valencia 4-1, while ex-Tottenham winger Erik Lamela came off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for Sevilla at Real Mallorca.

Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in more than three decades after Borussia Monchengladbach secured a stunning 5-0 win in the second round of the German Cup.

Kouadio Kone opened the scoring for the hosts with just two minutes gone. Ramy Bensebaini netted his side’s second on the quarter-hour mark before converting a penalty six minutes later.

Thomas Mueller reacts as a full-strength Bayern Munich are dismantled
Breel Embolo then scored a second-half double to inflict on Bayern their biggest loss since 1978.

It also marked the club’s heaviest defeat in the German Cup, the end of their 85-match consecutive scoring streak, and only the second loss of Julian Nagelsmann’s reign.

In Serie A, Maxime Lopez struck in stoppage time as Sassuolo secured a surprise 2-1 win at Juventus.

Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half before Weston McKennie headed the Old Lady back on level terms after 76 minutes.

But despite pressing for a winner, Juventus were caught out in the closing moments when Lopez scored on the break to steal a shock three points for Sassuolo.

The defeat leaves Juventus seventh in Serie A, 13 points adrift of pacesetters AC Milan.

Federico Dimarco and Danilo D’Ambrosio were both on target for Inter Milan in a straightforward 2-0 victory at 10-man Empoli.

Dimarco netted after 34 minutes before Samuele Ricci was shown a straight red card in the opening exchanges of the second half. D’Ambrosio made sure of the three points with a cool finish with 66 minutes played.

Roma struck in seven second-half minutes to complete a 2-1 turnaround at Cagliari.

Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring Inter Milan's first goal
Jose Mourinho’s side fell behind when Leonardo Pavoletti scored for the hosts after 52 minutes.

But Ibanez and Lorenzo Pellegrini spared Mourinho’s blushes when they found the target after 71 and 78 minutes respectively.

Pedro scored in a 1-0 home win for Lazio against Fiorentina. In the night’s other fixtures, Udinese and Hellas Verona drew 1-1, while Atalanta came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Sampdoria.

In France, Dimitri Payet cancelled out Amine Gouiri’s early strike as Marseille drew 1-1 with Nice in Wednesday’s rescheduled fixture.

Nice hosted the match without fans at Stade de l’Aube in Troyes after their encounter in August was abandoned following crowd trouble.

