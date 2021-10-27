Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Some alcohol brands ‘should do more’ to cut chance of children seeing ads

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 12.04am
(PA)
(PA)

Some alcohol brands could and should do more to minimise the chance of children falsely registered as adults seeing their ads on social media, a regulator has warned.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) worked with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube in a first-of-its-kind project to investigate how alcohol brands target their audiences.

The five platforms released data about more than 2,000 alcohol campaigns collected between February and March last year and who saw them.

The ASA said it found that some alcohol brands could and should have done more to minimise the possibility of their ads being delivered to children.

Social media apps
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A handful of ad campaigns did not appear to use any age targeting at all, which the ASA described as “very concerning and totally at odds with the letter and spirit of the UK advertising rules and guidance”.

For the majority that selected an age 18-plus audience, many did not select any “interests” options to give greater confidence in reaching an adult rather than a child.

And the ASA said it saw only limited evidence of advertisers actively barring their ads from targeting audiences with interests in topics and themes very strongly associated with children.

The ASA said it would be making the alcohol industry aware of its findings and “telling it to more strictly observe the guidance”.

The ASA said: “We’re able to reveal these insights due to the fact that platforms, which play an important role in children’s lives, hold a unique repository of data on brands’ targeting practices, which they anonymised and agreed to share with us.

“Platforms take a range of steps to age-verify their users. Ofcom research indicates, however, that a significant minority of children are registered on social media with a false date of birth, with the likelihood that some of these children will be registered as being 18+.”

The ASA is now working with a nationally-representative group of around 100 children to identify if, in reality, they receive age-restricted ads in their social media accounts.

ASA chief executive Guy Parker said: “Thanks to the support of major online platforms, we’ve revealed unique insights on alcohol brands targeting practices in social media.

“This partnership has helped us offer specific advice to alcohol advertisers on how they can improve their practices.

“We now expect to see brands take on this advice to minimise the possibility of their ads being delivered to children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier