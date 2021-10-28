Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australian government rules out pledging to meet methane reduction target

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 7.21am
Cattle graze in a field as smoke rises from burning fires on mountains near Moruya, Australia (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Australia has ruled out promising to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade in a stance that will add to criticism that the country is too slow in addressing climate change.

Minister for industry, energy and emissions reduction Angus Taylor announced his government’s decision before he was to fly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United States and the European Union pledged in September to the 30% methane reduction target.

Mr Taylor said the only way Australia could achieve that target would be to reduce numbers of cattle and sheep.

A farmer closes the tailgate on his truck after hand-feeding cattle on his farm near Poochera, west of Adelaide, Australia
A farmer after hand-feeding cattle on his farm near Poochera, west of Adelaide (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Writing in The Australian newspaper, he said: “At present, almost half of Australia’s annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector, where no affordable, practical and large-scale way exists to reduce it other than by culling herd sizes.

“What activists in Australia and elsewhere want is an end to the beef industry.”

Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas.

The gas and mining sector account for almost one third of Australia’s methane emissions.

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said his Nationals party, the conservative government’s junior coalition partner, had insisted Mr Morrison not commit to reducing methane at the Glasgow summit, known as Cop26.

Inaction on methane was one of the conditions the rural-based Nationals had placed on support for Mr Morrison’s Liberal Party’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

“The only way you can get your 30% by 2030 reduction in methane on 2020 levels would be to go and grab a rifle, go out and start shooting your cattle because it’s just not possible,” Mr Joyce said.

But Meat and Livestock Australia – a Sydney-based producer-owned company that provides marketing, research and development services to over 50,000 cattle, sheep and goat farmers – said the Australian red meat industry was pursuing its own net zero target for 2030.

“This target means that by 2030, Australian beef, lamb and goat production, including lot feeding and meat processing, will make no net release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere,” the company website said.

