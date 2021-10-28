Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oklahoma City Thunder overturn sizeable deficit to beat Los Angeles Lakers

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 7.37am
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left) scored 27 points (Garett Fisbeck/AP)
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered defeat from the jaws of victory as the Oklahoma City Thunder came back from 26 points down to prevail 123-115.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points as the Thunder won their first game of the season against the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.

Los Angeles were up 56-30 in the second quarter as former Oklahoma City player Russell Westbrook celebrated his 185th career triple-double.

Laker Carmelo Anthony missed a three-point attempt with 9.7 seconds left to play which would have tied the game as LA fell to 2-3 for the season.

The Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-93 with Bam Adebayo scoring top scoring with 24 and Jimmy Butler adding 17.

Brooklyn were considered a favourite to take the NBA Championship but are now 2-3, with Kevin Durant scoring 25 on Wednesday night.

Montrezl Harrell claimed 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Washington Wizards saw off the Boston Celtics 116-107, Harrison Barnes hit a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 110-107 and the Charlotte Hornets prevailed over the Orlando Magic 120-111.

Elsewhere, Fred VanVleet finished with 26 points in a 118-100 win for the Toronto Raptors over the Indiana Pacers, Trae Young top scored with 31 for the Atlanta Hawks in a 102-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-108.

Ja Morant was one board away from a triple-double but his Memphis Grizzlies were downed 116-96 by the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame the Los Angeles Clippers 92-76.

