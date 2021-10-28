Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Head of Army ‘appalled’ at claims British soldiers were involved in Kenya murder

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 8.29am Updated: October 28 2021, 8.41am
Chief of the General Staff, General Mark Carleton-Smith (SAC Connor Tierney/MoD/Crown copyright/PA)
Chief of the General Staff, General Mark Carleton-Smith (SAC Connor Tierney/MoD/Crown copyright/PA)

The head of the Army has said he is “appalled” by claims British soldiers were involved in the killing of a Kenyan woman whose body was found in a septic tank.

The body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was found at the Lions Court Hotel in the town of Nanyuki, close to the Batuk (British Army Training Unit Kenya) camp, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

The Sunday Times has reported a soldier accused of the murder has been named by his comrades after he allegedly confessed to the killing.

In a statement, the Army’s General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith wrote: “I am sure you are all as appalled as I am at the recent allegations surrounding the murder of Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki, Kenya, in 2012.”

“I want you to know I am determined we support the appropriate authorities to establish the facts of the issue as quickly as possible.”

The Sunday Times said another soldier reported the killing to senior officers at the time – but no action was taken, prompting Labour to call on the Government to investigate any possible “cover-up”.

A defence source told the PA news agency: “The Defence Secretary has been impatient with the pace of this, and has directed full co-operation.

“He has worked with the military police and Kenyans to ensure their investigation is not impeded.”

