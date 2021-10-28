Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

World Cup winner Fran Wilson retires from international cricket

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 9.03am
Fran Wilson was a World Cup winner with England in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fran Wilson was a World Cup winner with England in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Fran Wilson has announced her retirement from international cricket.

Wilson, 29, a World Cup winner in 2017, played 64 times for her country across all three formats.

In a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Wilson said: “I feel incredibly proud to have played for my country for the past 10 years and the time now feels right to step away.

Fran Wilson made 64 appearances for England during an 11-year international career
Fran Wilson made 64 appearances for England (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I am excited for the challenges that domestic cricket will bring in the next chapter of my playing career.

“Playing for England pushes you to the limit and I’m grateful for the experiences which have made me better, on and off the pitch.

“The memories I have made with some amazing teams are ones I will always cherish and I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my England journey.”

Wilson featured in three World Cups for England and was a member of the team that became world champions at Lord’s in 2017.

A right-handed batter and outstanding fielder, Wilson will continue to play domestic cricket for Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup, and Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

England Women’s head coach Lisa Keightley added: “Fran has served her country with distinction for over a decade and can be very proud of the work she’s put in and of what she’s achieved.

“It’s a very difficult decision to retire from international cricket, but our loss will be the domestic game’s gain. Fran has always given everything for England and I know she’ll continue to do so in domestic cricket.”

