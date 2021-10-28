Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sony raises forecast as sales hold up amid Covid damage

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.24am
The company managed to maintain results despite the coronavirus pandemic (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sony has reported that its profit fell 54% in the last quarter, mainly due to a one-time tax-related gain that inflated last year’s number.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment company managed to maintain results despite the coronavirus pandemic, reporting a 13% rise in quarterly sales.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp’s July-September profit totalled 213.1 billion yen (£1.3 billion), down from 458.6 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales climbed to 2.37 trillion yen (£15 billion).

Sony raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2022, to 730 billion yen (£4.6 billion), from an earlier 700 billion yen (£4.4 billion).

Sony, which makes PlayStation game consoles, has suffered from a chip shortage because of the effects of Covid-19 infections in southeast Asia, as have other manufacturers around the world.

But its sprawling business, which includes TVs, digital cameras, movies and banking, held up relatively well.

The pandemic benefited some sectors such as games and streaming music as people were stuck at home, chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki told reporters.

Sony is in talks with TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to produce computer chips in Japan to ensure a steady supply, he said, while declining to give details.

On the risk side, if Covid-19 infections start winding down in months ahead, Sony will not be able to count on the same strong growth in revenue from those businesses that benefited from the pandemic, the company said.

Sony said its sales will get a lift from the acquisition by Sony Pictures Entertainment of Crunchyroll, which provides video-on-demand, mobiles games, animation and manga to 200 countries and territories.

The acquisition was carried out in August through Funimation, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

