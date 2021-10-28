Leicester’s win ‘a great education’ for their youngsters, says Brendan Rodgers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers feels the Carabao Cup win against Brighton will stand the club’s young players in good stead.

A stellar night for the Foxes academy on Wednesday saw Hamza Choudhury captain the team alongside another four representatives as Leicester reached the quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Harvey Barnes, Luke Thomas, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Vontae Daley-Campbell joined Choudhury in the starting line up.

“Given everything, we had five academy boys within the game, so that’s great to see them getting that experience. That’s a great education for them,” said Rodgers.

“It’s good players are getting game time and minutes in their legs, which is also great for the spirit.

“We want to compete in every competition. That’s obviously difficult when we’re in so many. We always set out a side to win.

“Hamza Choudhury has been here since he was a young boy, so it’s great for him to put the armband on and walk out in front of his own people in his own city. It was a really nice moment for him.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised the impact made by Enock Mwepu at the King Power Stadium, despite his miss in the shoot-out.

The summer signing from RB Salzburg deservedly headed Albion level midway through the second half after coming on as a substitute for the injured Dan Burn.

Mwepu was full of energy and looked a constant threat but it was his spot-kick, after Neal Maupay had struck the crossbar with his effort, that saw Brighton defeated when Danny Ward made a save.

“That is the bit we have kept quiet – that he can hit the ball and get in the box and score,” said Potter.

“He has the physicality to be able to nick and read the game. He scored against Luton in pre-season and he did well again. He was one of the boys who put in a really good individual performance.”