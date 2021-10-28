Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester’s win ‘a great education’ for their youngsters, says Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.55am
Leicester academy product Hamza Choudhury captained the side against Brighton on Wednesday night (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers feels the Carabao Cup win against Brighton will stand the club’s young players in good stead.

A stellar night for the Foxes academy on Wednesday saw Hamza Choudhury captain the team alongside another four representatives as Leicester reached the quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Harvey Barnes, Luke Thomas, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Vontae Daley-Campbell joined Choudhury in the starting line up.

“Given everything, we had five academy boys within the game, so that’s great to see them getting that experience. That’s a great education for them,” said Rodgers.

“It’s good players are getting game time and minutes in their legs, which is also great for the spirit.

“We want to compete in every competition. That’s obviously difficult when we’re in so many. We always set out a side to win.

“Hamza Choudhury has been here since he was a young boy, so it’s great for him to put the armband on and walk out in front of his own people in his own city. It was a really nice moment for him.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised the impact made by Enock Mwepu at the King Power Stadium, despite his miss in the shoot-out.

The summer signing from RB Salzburg deservedly headed Albion level midway through the second half after coming on as a substitute for the injured Dan Burn.

Mwepu was full of energy and looked a constant threat but it was his spot-kick, after Neal Maupay had struck the crossbar with his effort, that saw Brighton defeated when Danny Ward made a save.

“That is the bit we have kept quiet – that he can hit the ball and get in the box and score,” said Potter.

“He has the physicality to be able to nick and read the game. He scored against Luton in pre-season and he did well again. He was one of the boys who put in a really good individual performance.”

