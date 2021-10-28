Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Wonderful professional’ Ben Johnson is West Ham’s unlikely talisman

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 12.39pm
Ben Johnson, right, kept Raheem Sterling quiet (John Walton/PA)
Ben Johnson, right, kept Raheem Sterling quiet (John Walton/PA)

Rookie right-back Ben Johnson has emerged as West Ham’s unlikely talisman this season.

The 21-year-old has started six matches so far – and the Hammers have yet to concede a goal in any of them.

That remarkable run began with the Carabao Cup victory at Manchester United and also includes Premier League wins over Everton and Tottenham, and Europa League successes against Rapid Vienna and Genk.

And it culminated in Wednesday night’s memorable Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out triumph over Manchester City following a goalless draw.

West Ham coach Stuart Pearce, himself a former full-back, said: “The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he’s got a smile on his face. He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him.

“He’s a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We’re very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy.

“I think he’s just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they’ll get, so I am delighted for the boy.”

Johnson’s display in keeping Raheem Sterling quiet against City was so complete that the England forward eventually switched flanks.

The form of Kevin De Bruyne, who also struggled to have an impact at the London Stadium, must be a concern as well ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

But boss Pep Guardiola insisted: “Everyone deserves to play, is ready to play.

“Kevin came back from important injuries in the last part of the season and was so important against Liverpool, Chelsea and Brugge. He was there as always. Day by day he will get his best form.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier