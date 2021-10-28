Man dies after being arrested by police in Derbyshire By Press Association October 28 2021, 3.30pm (Dave Thompson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 23-year-old man has died after being arrested by police. Derbyshire Police said he was detained after officers attended an address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 5pm on Wednesday. Officers said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming unwell. The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man who emailed Rayner felt she was ‘partially responsible’ for Amess death Man who sent Labour deputy leader threatening email spared jail Men arrested over abuse sent to Angela Rayner thought to be unconnected Man charged with malicious communications after Angela Rayner receives threats