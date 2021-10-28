Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 250,000 stray cats roaming urban areas of UK, research says

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 4.01pm
(Nick Ansell/PA)
Almost 250,000 stray cats live in urban areas of the UK, according to a new study.

Researchers estimate the number of unowned cats to be 247,429, with most concentrated in more densely populated and socioeconomically deprived areas.

The findings suggest there are, on average, 9.3 unowned cats per square kilometre in the UK, but the number varies between 1.9 and 57 unowned cats per square kilometre depending on the location.

Researchers modelled data from 3,101 surveys of residents in five urban towns and cities in England – Beeston, Bradford, Bulwell, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, and Everton – between 2016 and 2018.

The authors of the study, published in Scientific Reports, analysed the findings of 877 separate resident reports and 601 expert reports.

They then scaled up their model to estimate the densities of unowned cats in England and across the UK with reference to data on human population density and deprivation.

The authors suggest the number of stray cats is higher in more densely populated areas because there are more people, and therefore more pets, which may produce accidental litters and be abandoned or stray from home.

These unowned cat populations could then support themselves by scavenging on human food waste, the researchers suggest.

The team behind the findings also speculate that pet owners in deprived areas may face barriers to neutering their cats, meaning the animals may freely breed – driving up the stray cat population.

While the researchers said their model is based only on data estimates and that many factors could be influencing cat populations in each area, they suggest the model still provides some insight and may help guide interventions to manage these populations.

