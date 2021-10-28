Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Technology has tackled prejudice where governments could not, says will.i.am

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 4.15pm
will.i.am said ‘technology has made the world a lot easier’ at the BYP Network leadership conference (PA)
will.i.am said 'technology has made the world a lot easier' at the BYP Network leadership conference (PA)

Will.i.am has praised the power of technology, saying it has done “what companies and governments and cities were not able to do” when it comes to battling discrimination.

Talking as the keynote speaker at the Black Young Professionals (BYP) Network’s two-day leadership conference on Thursday, the musician, record producer, and tech entrepreneur used Uber as an example when describing how “technology has made the world a lot easier”.

“In 1991, if I needed to get up a car app and go and hitch a ride, if I was in New York, being black, a taxi (is not) stopping for me. It’s not stopping for me if I’m in New York,” the 46-year-old explained.

“But technology… Uber, now – I could get a car whenever I want. Technology did what companies and governments and cities were not able to do. There’s no prejudice like in 1991.”

The musician and tech entrepreneur spoke at the BYP Network leadership conference (BYP Network)

The singer acknowledged the work that still needs to be done for black professionals to become a part of the “technological tomorrow”.

“We’re not part of that conversation in the way that we should,” he said.

“And the more that we realise we should be… Let’s get our nieces and nephews, our sons and daughters equipped with these skill sets.”

The rapper stressed the importance of collaboration for young, black professionals in any industry.

“There is no such thing as a solo successful anybody… When it comes to solving problems, networking and collaboration is key,” will.i.am said.

His biggest piece of advice for aspiring professionals is what he describes as the “amazing combination” of humbleness and audacity.

“Be audacious and be fearless… Humble and audacity is an amazing combination,” he added.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman also told attendees how crucial it is to dream big.

“At one point in time people said… ‘There’s no way you could sell records like Michael Jackson. You can’t sing like Michael, you can’t dance like Michael’ but damn, we came close,” he said.

“We sold almost 40 million albums.

“Now why can’t we do the same thing in technology? I want to make a product that has as many users as WhatsApp one day. Am I not supposed to dream that big?”

Will.i.am gave his advice to the audience at the BYP Network leadership conference, an annual event where more than 150 speakers offer their insight into the world’s most competitive industries.

The network, co-founded by Kike Oniwinde in 2016, is a platform for black professionals to connect with each other, find jobs, sign up to mentorship schemes and seek funding.

Ms Oniwinde told the PA news agency how the conference makes people like will.i.am become accessible.

“They are role models and they are reachable,” she said.

Kike Oniwinde co-founded the BYP Network in 2016 (Kike Oniwinde)

The 29-year-old explained that the BYP Network’s aim is to “change the black narrative” as she discussed the difference between diversity and inclusion.

“Diversity is being invited to the dance. But then inclusion is actually being asked to dance,” Ms Oniwinde said.

“The BYP Network is here to develop the next generation of leaders. And we’re here to promote role model visibility and provide opportunities and this conference is that.”

Taking place over Thursday and Friday, the BYP Network conference is free and anyone can attend online at: corporate.byp-network.com/leadership-conference-2021

