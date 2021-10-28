Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills at least 10

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 8.31pm
Residents sift through rubble from a destroyed building (AP Photo)
Children were among 10 people killed when an Ethiopian military airstrike hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region, a doctor said.

It was the deadliest of a new round of airstrikes that began last week as the year-long war intensifies.

International calls for a ceasefire have been in vain as Ethiopian and allied forces battle the Tigray forces who long dominated the national government before being sidelined by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia Tigray Crisis
Rubble from a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele (AP Photo)

Thousands of people have been killed in Africa’s second most populous country, and the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade has begun.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press the new airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by Tigray forces to make and repair weapons.

He said the site forms part of a compound belonging to Mefsin Industrial Engineering, which was also hit last week.

Tigray spokesman Nahusenay Belay denied that the airstrike hit a military target and said it struck a “civilian residence”.

Three children were among the dead, he said. Hayelom Kebede, former director of Tigray’s flagship Ayder Referral Hospital, said 10 people were killed and 21 injured, and he expected the toll to rise.

Photos from the scene appeared to show rescuers pulling bodies from debris.

Ethiopia’s government has asserted that the latest airstrikes have been confined to military targets, but Tigray forces have claimed that civilian facilities including factories and a clinic have been targeted instead, with at least three children among those killed.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Ethiopia’s neighbouring Amhara region after Mr Abiy’s government launched a ground offensive there earlier this month against the Tigray forces, who say they are trying to pressure the government to lift a blockade on the Tigray region.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in recent weeks amid the new fighting as the humanitarian crisis grows.

