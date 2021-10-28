Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zayn Malik denies claim of assault made by Gigi Hadid’s mother

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.57am Updated: October 29 2021, 4.05am
Zayn Malik has denied ‘striking’ partner Gigi Hadid’s mother following reports she was ‘seriously considering’ filing a complaint with police (Mark Runnacles/PA)
Zayn Malik has denied “striking” Gigi Hadid’s mother following reports she was “seriously considering” filing a complaint with police.

US showbiz website TMZ said Yolanda Hadid, 57, has accused the former One Direction singer of an alleged assault last week.

Malik, who has one-year-old daughter Khai with model Gigi, 26, issued a denial to TMZ, while People magazine reported the couple had split.

He told the outlet: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

In a separate post on social media, 28-year-old Malik referenced the allegations and asked for privacy.

He said: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
The mother of catwalk star Gigi Hadid has reportedly accused Zayn Malik – the model’s partner – of assault (PA)

Seemingly hinting that he and Gigi had split, Malik added he wants to “co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves”.

He said: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A representative for US catwalk star Gigi, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, also asked for privacy.

In a statement to E! News, the representative said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has not publicly addressed the incident.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 – London
Yolanda Hadid, pictured on the right alongside model daughter Bella, has reportedly accused Zayn Malik of assault (Ian West/PA)

Yolanda is also mother to the models Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, who is the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa.

She was married to the property developer Mohamed Hadid, 72.

Gigi previously told Harper’s Bazaar that Malik and her mother got along well.

She said, “he’s usually on my mum’s side,” adding: “So, he’s smart in that sense.”

Malik, who previously dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, launched a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015.

His most recent album, January’s Nobody Is Listening, peaked at 17 in the UK albums chart.

Representatives for Malik, Yolanda and Gigi have been contacted for further comment.

