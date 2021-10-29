Timeline: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s on-off relationship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had an on-again off-again relationship since first being romantically linked in 2015.

The former One Direction singer, 28, and the US catwalk star, 26, welcomed their first child together last year and have shared glimpses into their domestic life on social media.

However, their relationship is now in the headlines for the wrong reasons after Malik issued a statement denying he assaulted his partner’s mother, the model and TV personality Yolanda Hadid, 57.

Here is a timeline of Malik and Hadid’s relationship:

November 2015: Reports first claim that Hadid, who had been dating pop star Joe Jonas, and Malik, who was engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, are seeing each other.

December 2015: Malik seemingly confirms the budding romance, sharing a black-and-white loved-up picture of the pair to Instagram.

January 2016: The singer attempts to cool expectations and tells Apple Music he and Hadid are just “good friends”. However later that month Hadid stars alongside Malik in the steamy music video for Pillowtalk, confirming they are an item.

April 2016: The couple grace their first magazine cover together – a romantic photoshoot in Naples for Vogue.

May 2016: Malik and Hadid attend the star-studded Met Gala as a couple, turning heads in their futuristic outfits for the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

March 2018: After years of being one of the most talked-about young couples in showbiz, Malik and Hadid shock their fans by announcing they have broken up. They praise each other in separate statements, with Malik saying his former flame “has such an incredible soul”.

June 2018: The break-up appears short-lived, with media reports claiming the pair had been spotted looking very much in love. Malik tells GQ “we’re still in contact” and he does not want to put a “label” on the relationship.

January 2019: The couple are again dogged by reports they have gone their separate ways. In the months following, Hadid is linked to US TV personality Tyler Cameron.

Zayn Malik’s relationship with Gigi Hadid has returned to the headlines following reports of family drama (PA)

February 2020: Hadid confirms she and Malik are back together with a Valentine’s Day Instagram post. “HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm Dec 2019,” she writes alongside a picture of her smiling boyfriend.

April 2020: Hadid confirms one of showbiz’s worst kept secrets – she and Malik are expecting their first child together. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she tells US TV host Jimmy Fallon.

September 2020: Malik and Hadid become parents and reveal the news with a touching social media post of the little girl’s tiny hand clutching her father’s finger.

October 2021: Malik denies reports he “struck” Hadid’s mother, the model and TV personality Yolanda Hadid. People magazine reports the couple has split.