Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Timeline: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s on-off relationship

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 2.05am Updated: October 29 2021, 3.25am
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had an on-again off-again relationship since first being romantically linked in 2015 (pa)
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had an on-again off-again relationship since first being romantically linked in 2015 (pa)

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had an on-again off-again relationship since first being romantically linked in 2015.

The former One Direction singer, 28, and the US catwalk star, 26, welcomed their first child together last year and have shared glimpses into their domestic life on social media.

However, their relationship is now in the headlines for the wrong reasons after Malik issued a statement denying he assaulted his partner’s mother, the model and TV personality Yolanda Hadid, 57.

Here is a timeline of Malik and Hadid’s relationship:

November 2015: Reports first claim that Hadid, who had been dating pop star Joe Jonas, and Malik, who was engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, are seeing each other.

December 2015: Malik seemingly confirms the budding romance, sharing a black-and-white loved-up picture of the pair to Instagram.

January 2016: The singer attempts to cool expectations and tells Apple Music he and Hadid are just “good friends”. However later that month Hadid stars alongside Malik in the steamy music video for Pillowtalk, confirming they are an item.

April 2016: The couple grace their first magazine cover together – a romantic photoshoot in Naples for Vogue.

May 2016: Malik and Hadid attend the star-studded Met Gala as a couple, turning heads in their futuristic outfits for the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

March 2018: After years of being one of the most talked-about young couples in showbiz, Malik and Hadid shock their fans by announcing they have broken up. They praise each other in separate statements, with Malik saying his former flame “has such an incredible soul”.

June 2018: The break-up appears short-lived, with media reports claiming the pair had been spotted looking very much in love. Malik tells GQ “we’re still in contact” and he does not want to put a “label” on the relationship.

January 2019: The couple are again dogged by reports they have gone their separate ways. In the months following, Hadid is linked to US TV personality Tyler Cameron.

One Direction: This Is Us World Premiere – London
Zayn Malik’s relationship with Gigi Hadid has returned to the headlines following reports of family drama (PA)

February 2020: Hadid confirms she and Malik are back together with a Valentine’s Day Instagram post. “HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm Dec 2019,” she writes alongside a picture of her smiling boyfriend.

April 2020: Hadid confirms one of showbiz’s worst kept secrets – she and Malik are expecting their first child together. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she tells US TV host Jimmy Fallon.

September 2020: Malik and Hadid become parents and reveal the news with a touching social media post of the little girl’s tiny hand clutching her father’s finger.

October 2021: Malik denies reports he “struck” Hadid’s mother, the model and TV personality Yolanda Hadid. People magazine reports the couple has split.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]