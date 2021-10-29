Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyler Murray picked off as Arizona Cardinals have wings clipped by Green Bay

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 5.05am
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk kneels in the end zone after a turnover (Rick Scuteri/AP)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk kneels in the end zone after a turnover (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Kyler Murray was intercepted inside the red zone by the Green Bay Packers’ defence with seconds left on the clock as the Arizona Cardinals tasted defeat for the first time this season.

The Cardinals were down 24-21 when quarterback Murray got the ball with 3:23 left to play on his own one-yard line.

Consecutive completions for 23 and 29 yards had Arizona making progress into the Green Bay half, and a third deep pass for 18 yards put them within striking distance.

Murray tried to find AJ Green in the end zone but was picked off by Rasul Douglas for the Packers to seal the game.

Chase Edmonds found the end zone to open the scoring for the Cardinals before the lead was evened out when Aaron Jones also scored a rushing TD, while a field goal put the visitors up 10-7 at the half.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb connected twice in the second half for Green Bay, while James Conner had two rushing touchdowns for Arizona.

