What the papers say – October 29

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 6.37am
The dramatic escalation of a diplomatic row over post-Brexit fishing rights leads many of the papers.

France’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office after a British scallop trawler captain was detained as part of the dispute, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Metro describes it as a “kick in the scallops”, in a headline echoed by the Daily Star which also expresses “fury at les pirates”.

The Daily Express, The Guardian and the Daily Mail say e-cigarettes could soon be prescribed on the NHS to help smokers quit the habit.

Analysts have told The Times millions of households face higher mortgage payments as a result of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “spending splurge”.

The Daily Mirror decries the “banker’s budget”, while The Independent says economists have warned children and young people face becoming a lost generation amid rising house prices, high taxes, stagnant pay and rising education inequality.

The i says the Bank of England is under pressure to raise interest rates next week.

The Financial Times reports the UN climate summit in Glasgow has been “clouded” by China and India’s refusal to tighten emissions targets.

And The Sun reports Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is expecting twins.

