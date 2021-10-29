Insulate Britain protesters change tactics to walking into oncoming traffic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Insulate Britain activists have switched up their protest tactics by walking towards oncoming traffic on the M25.

The group said the decision to stop sitting in the middle of roads to block vehicles had been made following “feedback” that many drivers were frustrated by their actions.

On Friday morning demonstrators briefly entered the carriageway near Junction 28 and 29 of the motorway, intending to walk down the white lines marking traffic lanes.

But Essex Police said officers arrived at the scene “swiftly” and 10 activists were removed from the road and arrested, with both carriageways reopening within 30 minutes.

Demonstrators later began walking along the white lines of the motorway at Junctions 21 and 22.

BREAKING: 10:50am 🦺Two further groups of walkers have joined Insulate Britain on the M25 this morning after calling off their earlier plans due to safety concerns 🚨They are walking along the white lines on the motorway at Junctions 21 and 22#Savelives and #InsulateBritain pic.twitter.com/k2C18RxWGI — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) October 29, 2021

The new tactics have been deployed for the group’s 17th day of action, the last of which saw protesters have ink thrown in their faces by angry motorists.

A spokesperson for the group, who gave his name as Biff, said safety was “paramount” and the protests would not have proceeded if cars did not slow down sufficiently.

“The intention is to enter the carriageway and walk towards the oncoming traffic along the white lines,” he told the PA news agency prior to the protest.

“If cars don’t slow down and are hurtling along at full speed then we will be on the hard shoulder wearing our hi-vis with the banners.

“We would hope that it slows down anyway.

“We’ve had feedback that people are frustrated that they spent time in traffic queues.

We are on scene of disruption on the #M25 We received a call at 8am that a number of people were blocking the road between Junction 28 and 29 Officers are already on scene and the southbound track has been reopened We’ll bring you more information when we have it pic.twitter.com/9E0MhVCHXz — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 29, 2021

“This is like a rolling traffic queue, so we’ll move, and once they get to the front they will be able to move on.

“We’re not planning to stop traffic but it could slow down to five miles an hour.”

Insulate Britain acknowledged it is knowingly breaching a High Court injunction that aims to prevent its disruptive activities.

Those who break the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Activists have now blocked roads on 17 days since September 13, causing misery for drivers stuck in long queues of traffic.

Following Friday’s demonstration, Essex Police Chief Inspector Lee Devall said: “Not only will incidents of this nature be frustrating for road users trying to reach their destination, walking into fast moving traffic is extremely dangerous.

“I’d like to thank road users today for their patience and understanding.

“You’ve helped us to clear the area quickly, to keep people safe, minimise disruption, and keep Essex moving.

“We will continue to deal with these incidents robustly.”