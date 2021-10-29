Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apple opens doors to recycling robot Daisy in call for people’s old iPhones

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 9.15am
The company wants people to hand over old, broken iPhones left around the house so they can be recycled by its robot in the Netherlands (Apple/PA)
Apple has offered a rare glimpse of its automated recycling robot in a bid to encourage more customers to dig out old iPhones that could be reused.

The tech giant has two Daisy robot facilities in operation, one in the US and another in the Netherlands, where broken handsets are meticulously torn apart for their materials.

While Daisy is currently receiving a high volume of devices to work through, there is still more capacity available and Apple wants to push the programme further in hope of one day only using recycled and renewable materials.

The firm has already committed to become carbon-neutral across its entire supply chain and product lifecycle by 2030.

To show how the robot works, Apple has opened the doors of its Netherlands site to selected members of the press for the first time, in the southern city of Breda, where devices from across Europe are sent.

One of the challenges Apple has focused on is how to disassemble multiple iPhone models in one automated system, instead of churning through items as is done in standard recycling plants.

To begin the process, the iPhones are loaded on to a conveyor belt and scanned to ensure they are face down.

Apple's Daisy iPhone recycling robot
Apple’s Daisy iPhone recycling robot (Apple/PA)

A robotic arm then grabs a device, removes the screen and computer vision is used to see which model it is and tells Daisy what actions it needs to take.

Each iPhone is air-chilled to stiffen the device up, before being whacked to knock the battery out.

Then a hole punch-like tool is told where to expect screws and cuts them out, allowing the pieces within the iPhone to come loose.

After this, it is shaken upside down and scrubbed out by another tool, allowing parts to fall off and be sorted.

Apple's Daisy iPhone recycling robot
Boxes are filled with the various parts of the iPhone (Apple/PA)

Among the precious materials Apple seeks is tungsten, one of the key metals that help make its products come to life, giving devices like iPhone and Apple Watch their unique feel through haptic feedback.

Boxes filled with separated pieces, such as camera lens, speakers, and the aluminium enclosures, are then ready to be sent off to specialised recycling units.

Daisy is used as a last resort for iPhones which cannot be refurbished or repaired.

The robot can identify 23 different models of iPhone and process one every 18 seconds – faster then Apple’s earlier test robot, Liam, which could only take apart one type of iPhone and took 12 minutes to do so.

At full capacity, Daisy can disassemble up to 1.2 million iPhone devices a year.

